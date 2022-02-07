An Osseo man with a lengthy criminal past for mostly narcotics violations is now being held without bond for failing to appear for a court-ordered drug test in a 2021 case pending jury trial in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

James Russell Jonassen, 59, was arrested March 18, 2021, by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on charges of fourth-degree flee/elude police, possession of methamphetamine and operating without a license.

Court records state that while officers were lodging Jonassen at the Hillsdale County Jail for the short-lived pursuit they found a small, clear baggie hanging from his right pant leg containing a brown powder substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jonassen was released from the Hillsdale County Jail on bond awaiting trial as requested in the summer of 2021 and then on Jan. 3 Jonassen was ordered to appear for a routine drug test while on bond but he failed to appear leading to a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court.

The Michigan State Police arrested Jonassen on that warrant on Feb. 2 and he re-appeared in the circuit court Monday morning to speak with the judge where he was informed that the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office had issued a new warrant for a charge of domestic violence — third offense on Jan. 31 with an incident date of Jan. 23.

“I don’t know nothing about that domestic violence,” Jonassen said. “Can I please get back out on bond, please ma’am.”

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai ordered Jonassen be held without bond in his 2021 case until a new criminal pretrial conference can be scheduled.

Jonassen will also now face arraignment and preliminary hearings in the 2B District Court on the new domestic violence charge.

Jonassen faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Osseo man facing new charges while on bond in 2021 case