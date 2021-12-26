Osseo man gets probation for high-speed pursuit, breaking girlfriend's nose

Dec. 25—ALTOONA — An Osseo man will spend five years on probation for leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a crash into a power pole in Altoona, which injured his female passenger.

The sentence also covered an incident where the man head butted his girlfriend during an altercation and broke her nose.

Orion C. Rogers, 26, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of drunken driving causing injury.

Judge Sarah Harless fined him $1,263, revoked his driver's license for one year and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail.

As conditions of probation, Rogers must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and any recommended treatment or programming.

According to the criminal complaint stemming from the high-speed pursuit:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was waiting to turn north onto U.S. 53 from Clairemont Avenue at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, when a vehicle went past him eastbound on U.S.12 traveling at a high rate of speed.

The deputy estimated the vehicle's speed at 95 to 100 mph.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and began to pursue the vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle crossed over a bike trail adjacent to the highway, hit a large sign near Group Health Cooperative and then struck an electrical pole, which caused a power line to come down.

The vehicle veered back onto the highway but was now eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle then struck the base of a traffic signal pole before coming to a stop on Tenth Street West in Altoona.

The driver, later identified as Rogers, began to flee on foot but was taken into custody. An odor of intoxicants was on his breath.

Rogers was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

A female passenger in Rogers' vehicle had shards of glass throughout her legs, and she also had small, bleeding scrapes. She was transported by ambulance to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The woman said she and Rogers had been drinking at a tavern and he was driving her vehicle to take her to her Altoona residence.

The woman and Rogers were arguing in the car. At one point, the woman said, Rogers was driving excessively and she asked him several times to slow down.

Rogers told police he remembers arguing with the woman but did not remember what happened after that.

Rogers said he attempted to run from police because he was on probation and didn't want to get in trouble.

Rogers was on signature bonds for ongoing felony cases in Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.

Conditions of bond included committing no new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint in the head butting case:

Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at a residence on Hayden Avenue in Altoona.

The woman, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital for a broken nose and to receive stitches, told police she was angry at Rogers for breaking a closet door.

After a brief physical altercation, the woman said Rogers head butted her while she was lying on the floor.

Rogers left the residence when the woman called police.

Rogers was arrested in Osseo. He told police he blacked out and did not remember much about the incident.