An Osseo man, wanted out of Defiance, Ohio as a fugitive from justice for absconding from probation, led authorities on a short-lived pursuit late Saturday night.

A Jonesville City Police patrolman attempted to stop an SUV operated by 30-year-old Dereck James Lawson on the north-side of Jonesville around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lawson took off at a high-rate of speed northbound onto M-99 and turned west on Genesee Road towards the village of Allen.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police closed in on the pursuit as it turned southbound from Allen.

Lawson crashed the vehicle on Bankers Road and ran on foot from officers who set-up a perimeter and called in for assistance from a K-9 unit.

Lawson was later found hiding in water nearby.

Judge Megan Stiverson arraigned Lawson Monday on charges of third-degree fleeing/eluding police, resisting arrest and driving without insurance for Saturday’s incident.

Lawson was also arraigned on two misdemeanor charges of third-degree retail fraud from separate incidents dating back to this spring and on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Ohio.

He declined to waive extradition to Ohio to appear on that warrant and Stiverson advised him she would set a date and time for an extradition hearing where authorities in Ohio must obtain a governor’s warrant to secure Lawson’s extradition.

Stiverson set bond in the matters at $12,000 with 10-percent allowed on the three charges from Saturday night and granted personal recognizance bonds for the misdemeanor retail fraud allegations. Lawson will be held without bond on the fugitive from justice warrant, however.

Lawson faces up to five years in prison if convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Osseo man leads officers in high speed pursuit Saturday