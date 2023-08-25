Osseo man pleads guilty in child pornography case

HILLSDALE — An Osseo man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and using a computer in the commission of a crime entered into a plea bargain with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office Monday, Aug. 21.

Jeremy Dale Thompson, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, a 25-year felony in Michigan, and three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, a 10-year felony in Michigan.

He said that on or around Nov. 9, 2022, he was trading pornographic materials depicting children with others online using the apps Telegram and Whatsapp.

“I would take materials sent to me and I would send them to other users,” Thompson said. “Unfortunately, I caught myself in a really dark situation.”

The videos he received and traded featured prepubescent children involved in sexual acts, Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie WIsniewski said.

A sentencing agreement worked out between Wisniewski and Thompson’s attorney, Kimm Burger, set the minimum sentencing guidelines at 5 years and 5 months in prison, above the projected minimum.

Wisniewski said that while charges of using a computer to commit a crime are to be dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain, those charges could have resulted in consecutive sentencing for the underlying pornographic charges which is what brought her and Burger to the 65-month minimum.

Thompson also agreed to stipulations that electronics seized during a Michigan State Police investigation would never be returned to him and that he be subjected to reporting duties on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry as a Tier 1 offender.

Thompson is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9.

