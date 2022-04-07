Osseo man pleads guilty to meth charge

An Osseo man with a lengthy criminal past for mostly narcotics violations pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine Monday in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

James Russell Jonassen, 59, had been awaiting trial at his request on charges of fourth-degree flee/elude police, possession of methamphetamine and operating without a license — a case stemming from March 2021.

Court records state that while officers were lodging Jonassen at the Hillsdale County Jail for a short-lived pursuit in March 2021, they found a small, clear baggie hanging from his right pant leg containing a brown powder substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jonassen was released from the Hillsdale County Jail on bond awaiting trial as requested in the summer of 2021 and then on Jan. 3 Jonassen was ordered to appear for a routine drug test while on bond but he failed to appear leading to a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court.

The Michigan State Police arrested Jonassen on that warrant on Feb. 2 at which time he was informed the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office had issued a new warrant for a charge of domestic violence — third offense on Jan. 31 with an incident date of Jan. 23.

All other charges will be dismissed pursuant to the plea bargain offered by the prosecutor’s office and Jonassen is facing up to 10 years in prison when he appears for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. May 16.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Osseo man awaiting trial pleads guilty to meth charge