Osseo man sentenced for high-speed chase and crash

Sep. 28—AUGUSTA — An Osseo man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph on U.S. 12 before crashing his vehicle in the city of Augusta.

Reuben E. Sturdivant, 18, E16480 Schultz Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to flee an officer and a noncriminal ordinance violation of first-offense drunken driving.

A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

For the drunken driving conviction, Sturdivant was fined $811 and had his driver's license revoked for six months.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge of attempting to flee an officer will be dismissed if Sturdivant pays an additional $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 100 hours of community service, completes an alcohol and other drug assessment, doesn't drink alcohol, use illegal drugs or enter taverns, and doesn't drive without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was driving west on U.S. 12 near Highway R in the town of Bridge Creek at 11:30 p.m. April 1 when an eastbound vehicle passed by him at speeds approaching 100 mph.

The deputy turned around and pursued the vehicle, which increased its speed as the deputy's squad car got closer.

The deputy began to close the distance on the vehicle as they entered Augusta.

The suspect vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block of Main Street and crashed into the north ditch.

The driver, later identified as Sturdivant, fled the vehicle on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Sturdivant said he ran because he was driving intoxicated and didn't have a license.