Osseo man sentenced to prison for drug dealing

HILLSDALE — An Osseo man with a lengthy criminal record will return to prison for his latest conviction for dealing methamphetamine.

Andrew Michael LeFevre, 32, was arrested April 18 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop where deputies discovered him to be in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and assorted paraphernalia as well as suboxone and marijuana.

LeFevre pleaded guilty June 26 to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a second offense habitual offender with a Killebrew Agreement (sentencing agreement) capping his minimum sentence to 40 months in prison.

Judge Sara Lisznyai on Monday Aug. 21 raised issue with the 40 month cap, noting advisory sentencing guidelines with LeFevre’s history came in at 51-156 months.

Lisznyai also noted that LeFevre possessed 59.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine in plastic bags and another 49.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a glass jar at the time of his arrest. Officers also discovered pipes for smoking the narcotic, syringes for injecting it, around 50 small plastic baggies, and three pocket knives.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski noted LeFevre’s rapid progression of criminal offenses dating back to 2016 when he was jailed for possessing heroin and methamphetamine, which resulted in a number of probation violations and an eventual jail sentence when he was found to be in possession of a handgun and more methamphetamine in 2018.

He was paroled in September 2022 and violated terms of his parole a handful of times before being arrested in April on his current charges.

Wisniewski said that since he was on parole at the time of his arrest in April, consecutive sentencing was mandatory in LeFevre’s case.

“Things have continued to get worse,” Wisniewski said.

Imposing sentencing, Lisznyai ordered that LeFevre be recommitted to the Michigan Department of Corrections to serve a term of 40-360 months when his current parole case is finished.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Osseo man sentenced to prison for drug dealing