Osseo man set for trial for fleeing police, narcotics violation

An Osseo man, with a lengthy criminal past for mostly narcotics violations, is tentatively scheduled to appear in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court May 3 for a jury trial.

James Russell Jonassen, 59, was arrested March 18, 2021, by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on charges of fourth-degree flee/elude police, possession of methamphetamine and operating without a license.

He was re-arrested in February when he failed to appear at the Hillsdale County Courthouse for a urinalysis — a condition of his bond — and on a new charge of domestic violence.

In his 2021 case, court records indicate that while officers were lodging Jonassen at the Hillsdale County Jail in March 2021 for a short-lived pursuit they found a small, clear baggie hanging from his right pant leg containing a brown powder substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

Jonassen was released from the Hillsdale County Jail on bond awaiting trial as requested in the summer of 2021 and then on Jan. 3 Jonassen was ordered to appear for a routine drug test but he failed to appear leading to a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court.

The Michigan State Police arrested Jonassen on that warrant on Feb. 2 and he re-appeared in the circuit court in early February where he was informed the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office had issued a new warrant for a charge of domestic violence — third offense on Jan. 31 with an incident date of Jan. 23.

“I don’t know nothing about that domestic violence,” Jonassen said at the time. “Can I please get back out on bond, please ma’am.”

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai ordered Jonassen be held without bond in his 2021 case after his re-arraignment hearing.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

