Ossining cop fired for dishonesty and official misconduct

An Ossining police officer was fired Thursday for dishonesty, official misconduct and other possible violations, The Journal News/lohud has learned.

Officer Marques Randolph, who joined the department this summer after transferring from Mount Vernon, was still on probation at the time of his firing. Details of what he did to get fired have not been made public and he could not be reached for comment.

A brief resolution terminating Randolph's employment effective Nov. 23 was approved by the Board of Trustees at a special meeting Thursday night. It identified Randolph only by the last four digits of his Social Security number.

But a spokeswoman for the state Division of Criminal Justice Services confirmed Randolph's identity, saying the agency was notified Thursday that he had been "removed for cause" as a result of "dishonesty ... official misconduct and obstruction, bribery, perjury or offense related to judicial proceedings."

Police departments must notify DCJS when officers are either fired or resign while facing disciplinary charges so that the agency can decertify their training, making it harder for them to find new employment in law enforcement.

Police Chief Kevin Sylvester, who recommended Randolph's termination to the village board, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Randolph was sworn in as a Mount Vernon police officer in late 2021 and joined the Ossining Police Department as a second-year officer four months ago.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ossining NY police officer fired for dishonesty, official misconduct