Ossining Elementary Students Report To Classrooms Thursday

OSSINING, NY — The Ossining school district continues to be faced with numerous staffing challenges, as many teachers, teaching assistants, custodial, monitors, bus drivers and building leaders are in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

"We are committed to keeping our schools open, but all families must be ready to move to remote instruction should the need arise. I thank you for your patience and understanding," said Superintendent Raymond Sanchez.

Here are the details:

All schools except for AMD and Ossining High School will have in-person instruction Thursday. Students in Special Classes that receive services in (CALP and Life Skills) will have in person instruction at all schools.

Ann M. Dorner Middle School and Ossining High School will run remotely the rest of the week.

While not yet confirmed, families should prepare for their child to return for live in-person instruction at our secondary schools on Monday.

Winter concerts are on hold. "Our school music teachers are eager to share with families the progress students have been making so far in our music ensembles in grades 4-8. However, due to the ongoing situation, our live concerts will be put on hold for the time being," Sanchez said. "We are working with each school to arrange for student performances to be recorded during the school day, and pre-recorded concerts will be shared with families. Please look for more information from your students' teacher and school building regarding when to view these recorded performances."

For those who chose to participate in the district's Mirimus COVID testing, return your testing kit to your school building tomorrow. The company has arranged to pick up the samples.

On Jan. 13, the district will offer another vaccination clinic for students and staff. OUSFD family members may participate. Please click here to view the flier and registration link.



Vaccine appointments are also available via the School-Based Health Centers. Please click here to view the flier with details.

District officials have been surveying the community about "Learning Hubs." Dr. Sanchez said:

We have been experiencing staffing challenges across our schools. If we continue with these challenges we may be forced to once again implement remote learning. We are exploring the possibility of setting up learning hubs - a supervised space for students to participate in virtual learning. If we find ourselves in this position, the learning hub would be a drop-off during school hours. No transportation to or from the learning hub would be provided. If we offer this opportunity, we anticipate limited space.





