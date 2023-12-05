Ossining police chief to retire amid series of scandals engulfing department

Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester is retiring months after a series of black eyes for the department.

Sylvester informed the department in an email Monday obtained by The Journal News/lohud that he would be leaving at the end of the year. That came after the circulation of the agenda for this week's Board of Trustees meeting, which includes approval of a separation agreement between himself and the village.

He made no reference to the rough several months he and the department have faced.

In September, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that an Ossining police official made discriminatory comments about a Black, female officer who has since retired from the department. The female officer, Marvise Rennalls, says she faced repeated discrimination as one of only two minority females employed during her tenure.

In July, Officer Emily Hirshowitz was arrested on charges she fabricated threatening messages to herself. That same month, two ex-cops who have been vocal critics of Sylvester, Louis Rinaldi and Andrea Zambrano, sued the village, alleging disparate and vindictive treatment before they say they were forced to resign. Their allegations included a claim of a romantic relationship between Sylvester and Hirshowitz.

And last month, Officer Marques Randolph was fired for dishonesty and other misconduct.

In Rennalls' case, the commission found she "was subjected to unlawful harassment solely because she is a Non-White/female and received less favorable terms and conditions of her employment.”

Ossining Corporation Counsel Stuart Kahan said that the village disagrees with the commission's findings and will not cooperate with its voluntary mediation process. The fallout began after Sylvester questioned Rennalls' fitness for duty and use of sick leave. Rennalls believes she was being targeted.

"The only end result [of working under Chief Sylvester] was the cannibalism of good police officers and disservice to the community," Rennalls said. "It was demoralizing to my career aspirations and personal life."

Kahan also acknowledged that there have been other discrimination charges filed against the department.

Sylvester was one of the youngest to ever hold a top law enforcement position in Westchester. He joined the department in 2003, got a law degree in 2014 and became chief in January 2016 at the age of 35. He served as president of the Westchester Chiefs of Police Association two years ago and is the immediate past president of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Mayor Rika Levin declined to discuss details of the separation agreement or what led to it. And she didn't comment on whether the board had lost confidence in Sylvester as a result of the lawsuits and arrests.

Sylvester told the staff he had been contemplating retirement for some time and never planned to stay much beyond his 20 years needed for a pension, which he reached this summer.

He called it a privilege to have worked for the department, where he said "the ultimate goal each day was to leave the community a little better than we found it."

"I believe in many ways we've accomplished that during my time but policing is an infinite game and the work continues," he wrote. "Never forget the impact your work has on the people around you."

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ossining NY police chief announces retirement amid department scandals