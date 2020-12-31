Ossoff defends Warnock: Kelly Loeffler is ‘campaigning with a Klansman’

Biba Adams

Loeffler was photographed with Chester Doles, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan who beat a Black man.

In an interview with Fox News, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler called an alleged incident of abuse at a camp formerly run by her Democratic runoff opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, “disqualifying.” 

Jon Ossoff, the Democrat running facing a runoff in the state against Republican Sen. David Perdue, responded by saying “Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman.”

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (left) reminded Fox News viewers Wednesday his fellow Democratic hopeful’s opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (right), campaigned for office with former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles. (Photos by Megan Varner/Getty Images and Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (left) reminded Fox News viewers Wednesday his fellow Democratic hopeful’s opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (right), campaigned for office with former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles. (Photos by Megan Varner/Getty Images and Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

“She is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she’s been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan,” Ossoff added. “I mean, we deserve better than that here in Georgia.”

The former aide to longtime Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson was responding to a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked Ossoff if the allegations “could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket.” 

Loeffler made a campaign stop earlier this month where she was photographed with Chester Doles, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan previously imprisoned for viciously beating a Black man. 

A spokesperson from her campaign told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “Kelly had no idea who that was.” 

Doles is also reportedly linked to the Hammerskins, a skinhead group. 

Read More: Minneapolis police fatally shoot man during traffic stop, first death since Floyd

The alleged abuse incident involving Warnock occurred in 2002 when, as pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Maryland, he oversaw Camp Farthest Out. The reported victim in the case, Anthony Washington, was a 12-year-old who alleged camp counselors threw urine on him and locked him outside overnight. 

Washington, now 30, recounted the incident in an interview with The Washington Free Beacon in which he said the experience ended with a lawsuit and a financial settlement. 

“I don’t think nobody like [Warnock] should be running for damn Senate nowhere, running a camp like that,” Washington told the Free Beacon. “He should not be running for government.”

Read More: Walmart apologizes after calling Sen. Hawley a ‘sore loser’ over Biden win

Warnock was arrested for allegedly obstructing in the case, but charges were later dropped, and authorities acknowledged he had actually assisted them. 

His campaign spokesperson, Michael Brewer, said the 15-year senior pastor of famed Ebenezer Baptist Church addressed the issue over a year ago.

Earlier this month, Brewer told Fox News the remarks of his candidate’s incumbent opponent are “yet another one of Senator Loeffler’s lowest of the low attacks that independent fact-checkers have said is ‘mostly false.’”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Ossoff defends Warnock: Kelly Loeffler is ‘campaigning with a Klansman’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • 'Lower than we hoped': Trump officials ask for patience on vaccine

    Operation Warp Speed officials said Covid-19 vaccines were slowed this month by the holidays and snow, but that January would be different.

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • US admits vaccination rollout is slower than hoped - and 'normality' may not return until autumn

    The US government has admitted its coronavirus vaccine rollout is going too slowly, as the country's top infectious disease expert warned the nation may not reach "some semblance of normality" until the autumn. As of Thursday morning, just 2.8 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine, far short of the government's goal of immunising 20 million people this month. The rollout has been particularly slow moving in nursing homes, where only 170,000 residents had been vaccinated as of December 30, despite patients in the facilities being among the most vulnerable to the virus. It comes as a more infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the UK has been identified in Colorado and California. Neither patient identified with the strain has a known travel history, leading to concerns the new strain was already spreading within those communities.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

    Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to another vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the U.S. discovered a “suspicious object” they fear could be a mine, authorities said Thursday. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats

    The top Democrat in the Kansas House has refused to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat. Minority Leader Tom Sawyer's action this week is a sign that he and fellow Democrats plan to oust Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, once the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its next annual 90-day session on Jan. 11. Sawyer and seven incoming female Democratic House members have called for Coleman to resign before lawmakers convene.

  • Baltimore police officer indicted on charge of assaulting man who refused to wear face mask

    A grand jury indicted officer Andre Maurice Pringle on one count of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

    President Trump has outlasted congressional Democrats' demands for his tax and financial records.In an unsigned order issued Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided it wouldn't rule in a case regarding whether Trump can hide his records from Congress, sending it back to a lower court. Congressional Democrats have already said they'll subpoena Trump again — but not before he leaves office and a new Congress comes into power, The Washington Post reports.When Democrats took hold of the House two years ago, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for Trump's business and personal financial records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump's lawsuit to stop Mazars from releasing the documents went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in July to send the case back down to the appeals court. That three-person panel meanwhile decided against issuing a ruling itself on Wednesday, and likewise sent the case down to a lower court.The appeals court provided no hints into its opinion on the case, writing that "we express no view as to whether this case will become moot when the subpoena expires or as to the merits of the parties’ arguments." It did note that the Democrats plan to reissue their subpoena to Mazars once this one expires. But the lower judge will have to decide if those subpoenas are valid under circumstances that could totally change once Trump leaves office and is no longer a public official.Manhattan's District Attorney Cy Vance is also trying to access Trump's financial records, reportedly hiring forensic accountants Tuesday to aid his investigation.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Authorities say woman killed her mother, children, self

    A 31-year-old woman fatally shot her mother and three children then turned the gun on herself at their home in western Arkansas on Christmas Day, authorities said. Investigators believe Jaquita Chase killed her four family members and herself at the home in Atkins, Pope County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney McNeese told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.