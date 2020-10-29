Ossoff slams Perdue in Senate debate: ‘You’re attacking the health of the people that you represent’

In a Georgia Senate debate Wednesday night, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff attacked Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue, saying, “It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.”

Video Transcript

JON OSSOFF: Well, perhaps Senator Purdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading. It's not just that you're a crook, Senator. It's that you're attacking the health of the people that you represent.

You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets and your own portfolio.

And you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions-- four times. And the legislation that you tout, the PROTECT Act, it includes loopholes that specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgians with preexisting conditions. Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage because we may suffer from diabetes or heart disease or asthma or have cancer in remission? Why, Senator?