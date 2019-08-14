Osterweis Commentary: Investment Grade Credit Report: An Impressive First Half

A confluence of positive factors propelled the investment grade (IG) credit market during the first half of 2019. Declining treasury yields, combined with a 38 basis point (bp) tightening of spreads, resulted in a total return of 9.85% for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index, its best H1 (first half) performance since 1995. The index also delivered an excess return (the portion of the return due to changes in spread rather than interest rates) of 3.91%, which was its best since 2009.

The BBB segment of the investment grade market performed particularly well, which aligned with our expectations, as we felt the sector had been unnecessarily oversold at the end of last year. BBBs delivered the strongest results among all IG rating categories, posting a total return of 10.87% and an excess return of 4.85%. In fact, they even outperformed the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index (9.94%), which was the first time in five years.

Support from the Fed

The Federal Reserve's pivot at the end of 2018 from a restrictive policy to an accommodative policy triggered rallies in virtually every financial asset, including investment grade credit. Since the beginning of the year, yields in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index have plummeted 1.04%.

The IG market has benefitted not only from a sustained rally in Treasuries, which was primarily due to market expectations around Fed rate cuts, but also from concurrent spread tightening, which reflects an improvement in the market's outlook about credit risk.

Favorable Market Technicals

In addition, during the first half of 2019 the IG market benefitted from a rebound in global demand and a simultaneous decrease in supply, further driving up prices.

Domestic flows into investment grade mutual funds were extremely strong during the first half, reversing a trend of net outflows during the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, foreign investment was also net positive, reversing a trend from 2018.

Despite the precipitous decline in U.S. IG yields, they are still substantially higher than most international yields, a powerful incentive for foreign investors.

Even with the added expense of currency hedging, IG fixed income returns are better in the U.S. than in Europe. Moreover, as you can see from the chart below, hedging costs have been decreasing recently, which contributed to the inflows.

At the same time, supply from U.S. IG issuers fell substantially during the first half, also reversing a significant market trend. As the chart below shows, year-over-year gross supply (the total amount of new issuance) is down 7%, and more importantly year-over-year net supply (the amount of new issuance less the amount of maturing debt) is down 20%. We'll keep a close eye on issuance for the remainder of 2019, as reduced levels generally indicate that corporations are trying to keep their debt levels in check.