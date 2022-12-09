Ostroski receives probation

Dec. 9—Former Executive Director of Southern Iowa Council of Governments Timothy J. Ostroski, 71, of Creston received deferred judgement and three years probation Friday for forging checks using his daughter's name.

In addition to the probation, Ostroski will pay $1,050 in fees and restitution although the restitution amount was not stated during the proceedings. Creston Police reported the amount was in excess of $10,000. He has 30 days to appeal the amount and if he chooses, it will require another hearing. He has no other criminal record.

Forgery charges stem from checks dated Jan. 27, Feb. 26, May 4 and 28, 2021, on which Ostroski admitted to fraudulently signing Tiffany Ossian's name to the back of checks without her permission. Ossian, Ostroski's daughter, is not an employee of SICOG and not affiliated with SICOG.

"I sincerely apologize," Ostroski said during the hearing. "I take full responsibility. I hope she can forgive me." She was not in attendance at the sentencing.

No one other than his attorney spoke on his behalf or as a victim.

According to Creston Police reports, Ostroski fraudulently obtained funds from SICOG by creating multiple checks made payable to another individual for cleaning services that were never provided. He then signed and deposited the checks into a personal checking account, resulting in personal gain.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of fraudulent practices in the second degree, according to Union County District Court records. That is a Class D felony.

In February, he was charged one count of first-degree theft, one count of fraudulent practice and four counts of forgery.

Ostroski had served as executive director of SICOG and the Southern Iowa Development Group starting in February 1984. SICOG is an organization that provides economic development services through the delivery of planning services, technical program assistance and grants. Ostroski also served as the executive director of the SICOG Housing Trust Fund, Inc, a charitable foundation.

The charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison, $10,245 fine and 15% surcharge. The charge is eligible for a suspended sentence or deferred judgement with probation of two to five years. All other counts will be dismissed.