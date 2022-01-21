Ostrowski launches campaign for Pendleton justice seat

Jan. 21—Former Pendleton town council member Todd Ostrowski on Thursday announced his candidacy for the town justice seat being vacated by Ed Maziarz at the end of this year. Maziarz is leaving the bench after 24 years.

Ostrowski said "desire to help people" inspired his candidacy, just as it inspired his 22-year tenure as a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy.

Being a sheriff's deputy isn't the same as interpreting law as a justice of the peace, but Ostrowski said there are aspects of police work that require the officers to be more than enforcers.

"I've never been that police officer who's strictly a law enforcement officer, where I just went by the strict letter of the law in every enforcement action," he said. "There has to be some type of discretion wherever you're involved. I think the time that I spent in the sheriff's office and other areas within the law enforcement realm has taught me that."

Ostrowski, who retired from the sheriff's office in 2020, is a graduate of the FBI National Law Enforcement Academy as well as Northeastern University and Niagara University. While attending Northeastern he landed his first job in law enforcement, serving as a U.S. probation officer assistant for the Western District of New York.

"It had some social working aspects to it. But I think with policing, it's the same," he said. "Police officers today have a tremendous job ... with respect to gain the trust of the public, and I think a big part of that is the education they undergo in order to do that and wear the various hats that they do."

Ostrowski is now a professor of criminal justice at Niagara County Community College, currently teaching criminal law and procedure.

He said his stint as a town council member lasted only one term (2016 through 2019) because he decided he'd rather serve his community as a youth mentor.

"I was going through some changes in retirement, started picking up farming a little and with my business in the community," he said. "Farming and training youth. Soon thereafter I started coaching football at Starpoint in the modified program. ... I guess my involvement with the kids in the community has been my heart."

Ostrowski was asked about, and voiced his support for, a recently approved deal between the town and the sheriff's office to have deputy Darryl Kroening patrol exclusively in Pendleton.

"I think the focus is a great thing. I think a big part of policing is having a focus on preventative patrol," Ostrowski said. "I know there are specific hot spots in town where potential speeders exist. The neighborhood complains of such action and that deputy is going to come out and do a great job and still entrench himself in the community for the right spirit of what kind of law enforcement people should have when it comes to a collaborative relationship."

Ostrowski and his wife, Jennie, have three children who attend Starpoint schools.