OSU Extension: Last call for Feb. 6 pesticide/fertilizer recertification

This is the last call for anyone wishing to earn their Private Pesticide or Fertilizer REcertifcation credits next Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (there remains a second opportunity on Feb. 29). Find details including a registration link here https://fairfield.osu.edu/news/2023-private-pesticide-and-fertilizer-recertification-dates or call the office at 740-653-5419.

As you likely heard, the last Farm Bill has been extended for an additional year through 2024. This means you must again make your ARC/PLC farm program elections at Farm Service Agency by March 15 this year. With the decline in commodity values over the past year, those choices may be different this year than last. At the conclusion of REcertification on Tuesday, beginning at approximately 1:10 p.m., we will host a brief ARC/PLC Farm Program CHOICE update in the Ag Center. Regardless if you choose to stay over after REcert, or choose to come in at 1 p.m. just for the Farm Program update, you are welcome to attend and review the alternatives for program sign-up this year. This meeting will likely last less than one hour.

Junior Fair Market Beef Tagging Announced

It’s time once again to prepare for Jr. Market Beef tagging and weigh-in. This year it is being conducted in a fashion like recent years but in addition, will include exhibitors planning to participate in the recently created 'finished' Dairy Beef Steer project in Fairfield County.

Market beef weigh-in for traditional beef animals as well as dairy beef steers is set for Saturday, March 9, at Fairfield Cattle Company located at 3443 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road (S.R. 22), Lancaster, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. In advance of March 9 exhibitors will be required to tag their own market beef animals with an 840 EID tag (unless the calf already has an EID tag). Visual numbered tags are encouraged but will not be provided or required this year. As in the recent past, participants will submit a hair follicle DNA sample at the weigh-in for each calf.

Again this year families with market beef and dairy beef steer projects are also required to reserve a weigh-in time for the 9th, and only those directly involved in transporting and weighing the calves should plan to attend..Please no spectators. To schedule at time for weigh-in https://go.osu.edu/scheduletime. The goal remains to reduce congregation at weigh-in and minimize the transfer of paperwork.

Youth/families planning to weigh/tag-in market beef steers, market beef heifers, and dairy beef steers to be finished for the 2024 Fair must submit a request for EID tags online by completing the survey linked here by March 6.

Complete only one request survey per family.

Each calf must have an 840 EID tag. If a calf already has an 840 EID tag, DO NOT REMOVE IT. A new tag is not required or allowed.

Either ear is acceptable for tag placement, however the left ear is preferred.

Youth/families are expected to apply the required tag in the calf’s ear prior to weigh/tag-in on March 9, and submit their individual and/or family exhibitor information, calf tagging, and housing information n .by March 8, at 9 a.m.

For all the details and paperwork documentation please see Beef Tagging detail for 2024: https://go.osu.edu/beeftag24

If you have addition questions on this tagging and weighing process for your 2024 Fairfield County Fair market beef animals, contact Junior Fair Director Doug Shell at lshell171@gmail.com.

Upcoming events

Master Gardener Training Informational Meeting: Friday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield County Ag Center. All interested in Master Gardener Volunteer training in Fairfield County are encouraged to attend.

Private Fertilizer Recertification: Thursday, Feb. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $10.Private Pesticide Recertification: Thursday, Feb. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $25. Please bring your ODA Fertilizer or Pesticide card with you to the training. For more information or to register online go to: http://go.osu.edu/PestFert

A Matter of Balance Program: Do you need help with overcome the fear of falling, recognizing your fall risk factors and would you like to engage in a range of motion exercises that increase strength and balance. This class is for you!When: Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 12 - March 7, 1 to 3 p.m. (must attend 6 out of 8 classes)Where: Windsor Place, 141 Graceland DriveRegistration: Call Linda at 740-681-5050, ext. 119

Slow Cooker Workshop: Join Shannon Carter, Extension Educator and Sandy Bohl, Trained Instructor, with Ohio State University Extension Fairfield County, to learn more about the basics of using a Slow Cooker, including: Meal Planning tips, ways to save time and money and sample recipes Class is slated for Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wagnall’s Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus Street, Lithopolis,. Register at 614-837-4765. Workshop sponsored by The Wagnalls Memorial Library

4-H DAY: New 4-H families who need assistance with choosing projects and/or clubs are invited to attend 4-H Day on Saturday, March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the AAA Building at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

Fairfield County Master Gardeners Dig Into Gardening: March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fairfield County Master Gardeners “Dig Into Gardening” at Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore featuring Planting for Pollinators with Scott Beuerlein of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Conifers for Today’s Gardens with (Garden Bob) Bob Iiames, American Conifer Society, and OSU Extension’s Carrie Brown discussing Boxwood Problems!! Cost is $40; $30 for current Master Gardener Volunteers, which includes a light breakfast and lunch! Call OSU Extension in Fairfield County for details at 740.653.5419

