OSU Extension: Winter bird feeding tips

Understanding the varied feeding patterns of birds can make a significant difference in their well-being. Some birds, like chickadees and cardinals, are year-round, while others are more seasonal. For species like red-breasted nuthatches, redpolls, pine siskins, grosbeaks, scarcity of seeds can lead them far from their usual ranges in search of food.

Diverse food choices planning for winter bird feeding involves three primary categories of food: large seeds, small seeds and suet.

Large seeds: Black-oil sunflower, Striped sunflower, Safflower, Peanuts, Shelled corn, Cardinal mixes (sunflower, safflower and peanuts.)

Black oil sunflower seeds and cardinal mixes are the most popular choices, comprising about 80-90% of seed used in Ohio. They offer high-energy content and appeal to a wide range of winter birds, including cardinals, bluejays and finches.

Peanuts: Attractive to chickadees, nuthatches, woodpecker, and blue jays. Even cardinals sometimes like peanuts.

Seed mixes: Cracked corn or milo are generally avoided due to their popularity with natures bullies: house sparrows and starlings.

Niger seed (thistle) is a staple for goldfinches, house and purple finches and pine siskins. Make sure to get a special feeder with smaller holes if you choose to include thistle.

Suet: A Nutritional Powerhouse: Suet, suet mixes and peanut butter are vital for offering high-energy nutrition. They can be in various forms, from wire mesh feeders to open platforms.

OSU Extension: Pesticide and fertilizer recertification classes scheduled for February

Selecting the Right Feeder

Finding the ideal feeder for your yard involves trial and error. Consider platform or tray feeders (covered or uncovered), hopper-style feeders, or cylindrical feeders for specific seeds.

Optimal Feeder Layout - As winter sets in, placing feeders closer to the house can provide easier access, especially in snowfall. Using clusters of feeders with a variety of offerings, along with a designated ground feeding site, provides a diverse buffet for our bird friends. Make sure that the feeders are placed close to protective tree cover, which allows birds to seek refuge between visits.

Safety Measures for Feeder Placement - To safeguard birds from potential predators, place feeders at least ten feet away from concealing cover. Feeders placed near windows increase collision risks. Consider using stick-on window feeders, or relocating the feeders.

Also, don’t forget the water! Birds need a source of clean drinking water in the winter too. Mimic nature’s birdbath. Make shallow pools of water. Place water at ground level where birds would find water in nature. Think about adding a heater so water won’t freeze.

By implementing these winter bird feeding tips, bird watchers can create a haven for our winged friends, fostering not only survival, but also enhancing the birdwatching experience in the frosty months of winter.

Fairfield SWCD Scholarship Opportunity

The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will offer up to three $1,000 college scholarships per year.

Applicants must be graduating from high school and be residents of Fairfield County. Home-schooled students are eligible as well. At the time of application, applicants must have achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).

Applicants need to be pursuing a degree in the fields of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation or Environmental Education. Examples of some eligible degrees include: Agriculture, Ag Engineering, Aquatic Ecology, Biological Sciences, Conservation Planning, Environmental Education, Environmental Science, Forestry, Natural Resource Conservation, Soils, or Wildlife. Call the SWCD office if you have a question about your area of interest.

Eligible post secondary institutions include technical colleges, two-year associates or four-year bachelor’s degree programs. If you plan to attend something other than the above, please call the SWCD office to check on eligibility.

Scholarship Application – due to the Fairfield SWCD office by March 31. Applications can be mailed or emailed to scholarship@fairfieldswcd.org.

New year, new opportunities for 4-H Youth in the Jr. Fair Market Competitions

Junior Fair exhibitors need to be aware of the new opportunities at the 2024 Fairfield County Fair.

Dairy Steer Class to be offered at the 2024 Fairfield County Fair. All animals must be of a dairy breed and will be weighed in at the Market Beef Weigh in slated for March 9, 2024. Time and location to be determined.

A new market category in the -market hog show will be the purebred division market hogs. Exhibitors may show purebred market animals, both barrows and gilts. Animals declared for the purebred division will need to show a valid pedigree in the exhibitor’s name and meet the respective breed characteristics.

Homegrown Market Lamb Division to be added to the Market Lamb Show in 2024. Entries must be born from a ewe owned prior to January 1st of the current year and raised at the 4-H/FFA member’s family residence or adjoining family residence in Fairfield County. Homegrown market lamb classes are held separately -before the general market lamb show and only one lamb per exhibitor will be eligible to show in this class. Exhibitors participating in this class should advise Sheep Show Committee members or Jr. Fair Coordinator, Doug Shell within 2 weeks of the birth of the homegrown market lamb for ID and tagging.

For details, on any of the above classes please contact Junior Fair Livestock Director, Doug Shell at lshell171@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events

Private Pesticide Recertification: From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $25.

Fertilizer Recertification: Noon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $10

Private Fertilizer Recertification: From 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $10.Private Pesticide Recertification: From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, at Fairfield County Ag Center. Cost $25.

Please bring your ODA Fertilizer or Pesticide card with you to the training. All classes will be held at the Fairfield County Agriculture Center, 831 College Ave., Lancaster, OH

For more information or to register online go to: http://go.osu.edu/PestFert

A Matter of Balance: From 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 18 through Feb. 12 (must attend six of eight classes) at Windsor Place, 141 Graceland Drive.

Overcome the fear of falling

Recognize fall risk factors

Engage in range of motion exercises that increase strength and balance

Registration: Call Linda at 740-681-5050, ext. 119

Slow Cooker Workshop: Join Shannon Carter, Extension Educator and Sandy Bohl, Trained Instructor, with Ohio State University Extension Fairfield County, to learn more about the basics of using a Slow Cooker, including:

Meal Planning tips

How to save money and time

Sample recipes to try

Register at 614-837-4765.Class is slated from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Workshop sponsored by The Wagnalls Memorial Library

Save the date: 4-H DAY Slated for March 2, 2024 at the FairgroundsNew 4-H families who need assistance with choosing projects and/or clubs are invited to attend 4-H Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the AAA Building at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

March 23: Fairfield County Master Gardeners “Dig Into Gardening” at Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore. Details forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OSU Extension: Winter bird feeding tips