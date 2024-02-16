OSU-Lima to host annual gardening seminar

Feb. 15—LIMA — The Ohio State University Extension will hold its 23rd annual Art of Gardening Seminar.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Ohio State University-Lima Campus, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima.

According to a recent press release, four leaders in the green industry will discuss hydrangeas, vegetables, pollinators and house plants. Community interested can register for $50 per person before March 1. The event will also include, breakfast, lunch, handouts and door prizes.

For more information, call Nic Baumer at 419-879-9108.