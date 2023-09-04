OSU Marching Band helps celebrate 210th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON - The Ohio State Marching Band traveled to the Lake Erie island resort of Put-in-Bay on Sunday to help celebrate the 210th anniversary, of the Battle of Lake Erie.

The marching band's 228 student members boarded the Miller Ferry at the Catawba Dock at 1 p.m., sailed to South Bass Island, and performed throughout the day before departing for the mainland on the Jet Express at 8:45 p.m.

Among the locations where the marching band performed were the Miller Ferry Dock, DeRivera Park, and Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, which was followed by fireworks, to mark the 210th anniversary of the U.S. victory over Britain in the Battle of Lake Erie.

Fans wait for the Ohio State Marching Band to board the Miller Ferry on Sunday.

Oak Harbor High School graduate Griffin Heintz is a senior and plays the trombone in the Ohio State Marching Band.

The Ohio State Marching Band boards the Miller Ferry Boat at the Catawba Island boat dock, for an afternoon visit to Put-in-Bay, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: OSU Marching Band heads to Put-in-Bay