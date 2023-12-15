OSU responds to Gov. Stitt's executive order

Dec. 14—After Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order was announced Wednesday, universities, legislators and other experts weighed in.

Oklahoma State University sent out an initial statement, stating further research on protocol was needed.

"We are in the process of reviewing the executive order to ensure we meet our legal obligations while continuing to cultivate a welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff," read the initial statement.

On Thursday, Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU President, released another statement to OSU students, faculty and staff that was obtained by the News Press.

"Yesterday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order regarding diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state government and higher education," Shrum said. "While we will ensure we meet our legal obligations, an initial review indicates that no significant changes to our processes or practices are needed.

"OSU faculty, staff and students are guided by the Cowboy Code, which invigorates us with a 'passion to do what's right,' and united in the Cowboy Culture, which demands that 'we treat every individual with dignity and respect and recognize that differences can serve to strengthen and enrich the fabric of life.' Those fundamental commitments will not change.

"We are committed to supporting our students, faculty and staff and want everyone to know they are a valued member of the Cowboy family."