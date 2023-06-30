OSU students accused of stealing memorabilia from Allie P. Reynolds Stadium

Jun. 29—Two Oklahoma State University students have been charged with felony burglary after being accused of breaking into Allie P. Reynolds Stadium and removing items, including memorabilia, according to court documents.

An OSU Police Department officer was patrolling the area Saturday at 3:30 a.m. when he said he observed two electric scooters parked in front of the stadium's southwest gate.

"Scooters are often seen parked at various spots on campus, at various times of night, so I did not think much of it initially," Officer William Patterson wrote in his probable cause affidavit. "A few moments went by, and two males appeared walking westbound on the sidewalk along the south side of the complex, carrying several items with them."

Patterson said he commanded the two men, later identified as Champ Wright and Evan Kennedy, to the ground. Wright complied while Kennedy allegedly exited the gate and ran.

According to the affidavit, Wright provided police Kennedy's name and offered to call him from his phone. After several minutes, a Stillwater Police Department officer located Kennedy on the south side of Boone Pickens Stadium and placed him under arrest for burglary, eluding and public intoxication.

Patterson said Wright told him he and Kennedy were drunk on The Strip and wanted to look around Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

"As Wright talked, I smelled an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage from his person," Patterson said in his affidavit. "Wright stated he and Kennedy took items from inside the stadium because he thought it was cool memorabilia and he was a wrestling fan."

The items were identified as several OSU wrestling warm-ups, a framed picture of the 1974 OSU baseball team, a poster, a book and "a white wooden 'Cowboy Wrestling Legend.'"

Photographs of where the items were dropped were taken on scene and are digitally stored with the police report.

Patterson said it was worth noting that Wright was forthcoming and cooperative and said he was ashamed for doing what he knew was wrong, had never been in trouble with law enforcement and made a dumb mistake.

If the two are convicted on the second-degree burglary charge, they could face two to seven years in prison.

The News Press has reached out to the university for comment but did not receive a response on Thursday.