OSU students charged with assault and battery of an officer

Sep. 28—Charges were filed Tuesday against two Oklahoma State students. Claire Hosterman and Caymon Severs are accused of assaulting a police officer who was responding to a call from a nightclub last week.

Hosterman and Severs were each charged with the same three counts, assault and battery of an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. The assault and battery charge is a felony count that upon conviction could be punishable by up to five years in DOC custody, up to a year in county jail, a $500 fine or both fine and imprisonment.

The Stillwater Police Department claimed an officer was injured while responding to the scene. Multiple police responded to a disturbance call just after 2 a.m. Thursday to 300 S. Washington. Police described the call as a woman refusing to leave a nightclub. One witness at the scene told police a woman was physically shoved out of a club.

Police were taking multiple statements when Hosterman and Severs were approached and told to move along. A scuffle ensued after Severs pointed his arm close in front of an officer. Video shows an officer was physically engaged with the suspects when he impacted his knee on the pavement, causing him to scream out.

Off camera, an electronic control device can be heard being deployed on Severs as both he and Hosterman were detained.

Both Hosterman and Severs posted $5,000 bonds Monday. Caymon, who had an attorney present, pleaded not guilty and a preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 7. Hosterman did not have an attorney and is scheduled to appear Nov. 8 with counsel.