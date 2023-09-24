OSU superfan 'The Big Nut' expands scholarship program to Ottawa County

PORT CLINTON - Jon Paul Peters of Fremont, known nationwide as Ohio State superfan "The Big Nut," is a force of nature in his spirit for the Buckeye football team and on Thursday turned that energy into scholarship money with a $25,000 donation to the Ottawa County Community Foundation.

Peters' expansion of the Big Nut Scholarship Fund now includes Ottawa County, with $500 scholarships eventually being given out at all the county high schools for students enrolling at Ohio State.

"On scholarship day, it's the happiest day of my life and the saddest, because for every student we give a scholarship to, there's at least one who doesn't get one, and it bothers me, but that's just how it goes," Peters said. "It's an honor and blessing for me."

With a goal of donating $1 million in scholarship money to students attending OSU, Peters' newest donation adds to the $250,000 that has already been donated. Last year he donated $15,000 to the Sandusky County Community Foundation for the Big Nut Scholarship Fund, which have been helping students at eight schools in the county.

Jon Paul Peters, aka Big Nut, and his wife Terese, sign the Big Nut Scholarship check for the Ottawa County Community Foundation, at Port Clinton Middle School on Thursday.

While most people see him in the audience at Ohio State football games, Peters also spends time giving away his buckeye necklaces before the games.

"We would go to our tailgate party that we go to every year, and we would take necklaces. That's something that will never change. On game day we take necklaces, and we give out 75 to 100 every game," Peters said. "That's our way of paying it forward, giving something to somebody that's putting a smile on their face."

The family makes the necklaces at home, where they plow through an estimated 100,000 buckeyes grown each year on their trees, for all the various projects.

Prior to signing the donation check Thursday, he introduced himself to the board with gifts of buckeyes and sample bags of his Vanilla Butternut Popcorn.

Foundation members laughed about his having to introduce himself. The full outfit, with the makeup, requires almost two hours to put on for his game-day outfit.

Jon Paul Peters, aka Big Nut, and his wife Terese pass out samples of his Vanilla Butternut Popcorn.

The popcorn is part of his brand of food sales that helps to generate funds for the growing number of scholarships. The Big Nut branded products also include pickles and barbecue sauce.

Peters and his wife, Terese, formed their 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 2011, after they started receiving unsolicited checks from donors.

"Well, we decided to put the money in a separate account and put it towards cancer research, or Alzheimer's, or something where it would be something positive," Peters told the foundation.

Peters has a scholarship selection committee, which he is not a part of. However, he does read the 500-word essays on why a student wants to become an OSU student.

"One of the biggest things that I enjoy is what they do outside the classroom. It's about community involvement. It's not about getting straight As and getting a 4.0, but going home every night, watching cartoons and eating a bag of potato chips," Peters said, choking up and pausing.

Peters recovered quickly. He's a master of self-deprecating humor.

"You know, we laugh about that, but you know what? Growing up I was half of that. I wasn't a 4.0, but I did go home and eat the potato chips," Peters said, drawing in the foundation members with his laugh line. "It's not about game day. I've learned so much from some of the essays. It's just phenomenal."

Jon Paul Peters, aka Big Nut, and his wife Terese, present a check for $25,000 to members of the Ottawa County Community Foundation.

Shea McGrew, OCCF executive director, said the scholarships will go to Port Clinton, Genoa, Put-in-Bay, Danbury and Oak Harbor high schools.

"Those five here in Ottawa County. They are doing one right now in Oak Harbor and they are going to add one this year in Port Clinton and then gradually phase in the other three schools after that. What they are doing now is providing for the future, even after they are gone the scholarships will be maintained, in perpetuity."

Terese, whom The Big Nut refers to as The First Lady, said, "This allows us to touch the lives of more students who will be attending the Ohio State University. By establishing this fund with the Ottawa County Community Foundation it allows us to continue our vision, once we're not able to provide the scholarships anymore, or once we've passed away. The Big Nut Scholarship Fund will continue to perpetuate by giving the scholarships."

