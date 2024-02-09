OSU trying to block Strauss abuse victims from using independent report in court

Dr. Richard Strauss has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of former students while he worked for Ohio State University from 1978 to 1998. This photo was included with his 1978 application to Ohio State's medical staff.

Ohio State University is trying to block the admission into court of an independent report that concluded Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused students and that the university failed to act.

The legal sparring comes in a lawsuit seeking compensation from the university that was filed by dozens of former students alleging administrators allowed Strauss to sexually abuse them. More than 200 men have sued in federal court in multiple similar lawsuits.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys have sought to admit into evidence the report by an outside law firm that the university released in May 2019. At the time, then-OSU President Michael V. Drake apologized to Strauss’ victims and called it a “fundamental failure” that the university did not prevent the abuse.

The report, the plaintiffs’ attorneys state in court filings, concludes that even though students complained of abuse from 1979 to 1996, OSU personnel took no meaningful action.

The next court date in this case is set for Feb. 29.

Attorneys for the university wrote in court filings that the plaintiffs’ request is premature at this stage in litigation as well as wrong, calling the report hearsay.

According to the university's lawyers, a federal appeals court ruled that each plaintiff must prove that at the time of their alleged abuse, Ohio State administrators knew of Strauss’ conduct and failed to respond – an issue the university’s attorneys claim is not resolved in the report.

