OSU VP: Oklahoma's economic future depends on a ready-to-work labor pool

Over the past six months, headlines have told the story: Oklahoma faces a severe workforce shortage. Business leaders across our state tell us we must have a sizeable ready-to-work labor pool to grow their businesses.

A recent panel discussion moderated by Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum was eye-opening. Business leaders from enterprises representing $5 billion in economic output spoke unequivocally. They made it clear that the future of their businesses relies solely on Oklahoma's ability to produce a capable workforce.

The immediate need for more qualified workers is a significant obstacle to the state's long-term economic growth and prosperity. Therefore, Oklahoma must focus its resources on developing strategies to address this challenge and ensure ample skilled workers meet the demands of the job market.

Oklahoma's workforce challenge is front and center. We applaud the proactive steps and forward-leaning strategies and initiatives the governor, Senate and House leaders are taking to unite resources and provide focus. At OSU, we are committed to collaborating with industry partners, state leaders, state regents, K-12, CareerTech and workforce-focused organizations such as the Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Business Roundtable to meet this pressing challenge.

To tackle this immediate challenge, we have identified several critical actions.

● We must revamp the curriculum to align with the latest advancements in STEM fields. By offering an up-to-date curriculum that reflects industry job trends, we can equip students with in-demand skills.

● We must listen to industry leaders. By involving these experts in the program development process, we can ensure that graduates have the precise skills and knowledge sought in the job market. Establishing industry councils composed of leaders from key sectors will garner the input to develop tailored programs with a student-focused career development approach.

● Maximizing access to programs is essential. Flexible learning opportunities such as online courses, part-time programs, and evening classes remove barriers to education and allow individuals from all backgrounds to acquire the necessary skills for rewarding careers.

● Real-world experiences are crucial. The importance of internships, co-op programs and industry partnerships to enhance classroom learning can never be understated. Whenever students can apply their knowledge in practical settings, they gain a head start in their chosen professions. It is a win-win for the students and businesses.

At OSU, we offer 60 programs in polytechnic education, including those through the OSU Institute of Technology (OSUIT). OSUIT has worked directly with industries, tailoring its programs to fit their needs for seven decades. Ninety percent of its graduates land a job before they graduate.

Through OSU Polytech, we will deliver a practical alternative to traditional degree programs and more effectively equip our students with the necessary knowledge, skill and firsthand experience to succeed in technical and engineering fields for day one. We have mobilized our system resources and concentrated our efforts across the OSU system to tackle this issue.

With insights from business leaders, an efficient and competent STEM workforce can be provided for critical positions in growing industries, including aerospace, energy, health care, advanced manufacturing and agriculture.

With a knowledgeable and competent workforce, Oklahoma will retain and attract business and investment, advancing our economy and generating prosperity for Oklahomans across the state.

Kyle Wray

Kyle Wray is senior vice president of system affairs at Oklahoma State University.

