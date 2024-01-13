OSU wrestler Travis Wittlake Jr. in high spirits after devastating injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Travis Wittlake Jr., a graduate student on the Oregon State wrestling squad, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was crushed underneath his truck on Jan. 7.

Jenny Forbes, a close family friend of Wittlake Jr.’s family and organizer of Wittlake Jr.’s GoFundMe, gave an update on his condition.

“I talked to them (Thursday, Jan. 11),” Forbes said. “(Wittlake Jr.) is in super good spirits for everything he’s been through in the past week.”

Forbes said Wittlake Jr. was very adamant about articulating how overwhelmed he is with all the love and support the community has given him.

The GoFundMe Forbes set up on Jan. 9 has raised over $98,000 as of Jan. 12, already nearing a goal of $100,000 to pay for his medical costs. Wittlake Jr. required four total medical transports including the airlift as well as his leg surgery.

