Osumi responds to sexual assault arrest near YCHS

Aug. 20—Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi responded to the recent arrest of an 18-year-old man near Yuba City High School.

A letter to parents was sent through the parent-teacher communication app ParentSquare on Thursday clarifying details of the arrest and the school's involvement.

Trinidad Avalos, 18, of Yuba City was arrested on Tuesday for multiple charges pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile victim. Arrest records from the Yuba City Police Department stated that the arrest took place at Yuba City High School. In her letter to parents, Osumi clarified that the arrest took place on the streets near the campus.

"The purpose of this message is to share with you what I can about the facts that I have at this time, and to assure you that the district is working and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure that all of the facts can be gathered and proper action taken," Osumi said. "Specifically, I want to clarify that the arrest did not take place on the (Yuba City High School) campus, but rather that it occurred in the vicinity of (Yuba City High School), on the corner of Franklin Road and Clark Avenue."

A news release from the Yuba City Police Department had also stated that the victim had spoken with law enforcement the day before the arrest. The victim alleges that they had been sexually assaulted by Avalos for nine months and that Avalos had threatened physical harm if they did not engage in sexual acts with him, officials said previously.

Osumi clarified that the victim spoke with a school resource officer at the high school who took immediate steps to notify law enforcement colleagues.

"A courageous child spoke up. They went to a trusted adult to share some extraordinarily concerning information, and for this I am grateful. Please take a moment to remind our students that their voices are one of the most important tools we have in helping keep them and others safe in school and in our community," Osumi said.

Avalos was arrested on charges of of kidnapping with the intent to rape, criminal threats, sodomy with a minor, oral copulation, and possession of child pornography, the Appeal previously reported.

He was booked into Sutter County Jail after his arrest, and his bail was set at $100,000. According to his custody record, Avalos posted bail and was no longer in custody as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police officials said that there were no indications of there being additional victims at this time.

Osumi encouraged parents and staff to report any information they feel may be helpful to the investigation to law enforcement or to school principals. She also asked that people refrain from discussing the situation on social media which she said could cause further harm to the victim.

"In addition, if you feel as though any student may need to speak with someone about this situation specifically, or discuss campus safety in general, please be sure to connect them with an adult on campus who can offer the support that they might need to process this information," Osumi said.