OSUPD actively investigating campus sexual assaults

Apr. 2—The Oklahoma State University Police Department is investigating several reports of sexual assaults.

The university released an alert shortly after the alleged assault on Jan. 30 with the description of the suspect and the location of where it was reported to have occurred.

Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby said at this time there isn't a suspect.

"Two photo lineups have revealed nothing conclusive. Investigators followed up with a possible suspect and determined he was not involved," Rigsby said.

The victim had a sexual assault examination, and the suspect was not a stranger, according to Rigsby.

"I can tell you the victim brought the suspect to her residence after leaving a party off-campus. Officers are trying to identify him," she said.

The reported assaults were in the following locations:

January

One report was made on Jan. 28 at Morrison Apartments and another Jan. 30 at Village Apartments. Both cases are still active.

February

One sexual assault was reported Feb. 28 with the location saying "fraternity house." This case was handled by Campus Security Authority and does not list a case status.

March

One sexual assault was reported March 3, at "Campus Residence Hall."

A report of a sexual assault/ fondling lists the date of offense as 1974, and lists the location as University Health Services.

Both cases from March are listed as active.

The alleged rape on Jan. 30 is the only case reported the day of the assault, the other cases were reported days or weeks later.