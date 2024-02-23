OSUPD reports victim's death from suspected hit and run, suspect in custody

Feb. 22—OSUPD is reporting that a victim in a hit-and-run collision has died.

A suspect is in custody, according to the report from OSUPD.

OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum confirmed in a statement that the victim was a student.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of a student this morning after a hit-and-run accident on North Monroe Street," Shrum wrote. "On behalf of the Cowboy family, our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates and professors. If you need support following this tragic event, know that OSU has many resources available to help you."

According to an earlier post, the collision occurred Thursday morning north of campus at Monroe Street and Cantwell Avenue. OSUPD had sought the public's help in searching for a white, three-quarter ton pickup that had been seen northbound on Washington with damage to the driver's side front bumper.

OSUPD asked anyone with information to call 405-744-6532 or use the Rave Guardian app chat feature.

"If you or someone you know needs help during this time, please reach out. Oklahoma State offers grief counseling at no cost for employees and students, as well as other important mental health resources," OSUPD posted. "Rave Guardian: https://okla.st/RaveGuardian. Grief counseling: https://okla.st/3OOwbSs."