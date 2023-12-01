OSU's 33rd Annual Poinsettia Sale opens today

Nov. 30—Almost 2,000 poinsettia plants filled the rolling benches in the Greenhouse Learning Center on Wednesday, ready for Oklahoma State University's 33rd Annual Poinsettia Sale.

Half of the cultivars are the traditional red poinsettias, but OSU's greenhouse management students also grew orange, white, rose type, marble, pink, speckled and variegated.

The sale will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Friday at the Greenhouse Learning Center at 318 North Lincoln St.

This Christmas season, approximately 70 million poinsettia plants will be sold in a period of six weeks, with sales totaling $250 million.

For Stillwater, the OSU Annual Poinsettia Sale has become a beloved tradition.

The sale provides not only the kickoff to the Christmas season for many, but also a learning experience for students in the greenhouse management class taught by Bruce Dunn, OSU Professor of Floriculture at OSU.

Dunn noted that the class is known for growing quality poinsettias.

"That's why people come here," Dunn said. "They do like supporting the students ... but they also know that they're going to get a quality product."

Poinsettia sizes include elfin (4.5" desk size), deluxe (6" standard table size) and specimen (8" display size).

Prices for the plants are $6 for elfin, $12 for deluxe and $35 for specimen. Cash, check or credit cards are acceptable forms of payment, although credit cards include a small transaction fee.

The greenhouse management students also grew ornamental peppers, Gerbera daisies, lavender (perennial) and ornamental kale. Those plants will also be on sale at two for $5.

Inside the state-of-the-art greenhouse, an independently climate-controlled building, plants are carefully monitored for temperature and humidity, using an automated micro-grow greenhouse system.

The class teaches students crop production and sales, said Dunn. He changes up the specialty plants every year, but for the most part, the poinsettia plants stay the same for the sale — a revenue which totals approximately $15,000 annually. About half of the money goes toward paying for the next year's crop expenses, with the other half used for the teaching program.

The class is for students like Senior Public Horticulture major Kristal Casey and Junior Public Horticulture major Alexis Solis.

For Solis, the Poinsettia Sale isn't new. She has been involved in the sale for several years, is Vice-President of OSU's Horticulture Club and completed an internship at the Botanic Garden at OSU.

"It's pretty much just learning how to figure out what needs watering, when it needs watering, what is nutrient-deficient, what looks like it's over-watered (or) under-watered," Solis said.

The 16 students split into four groups of four students each, taking turns watering the plants.

"We kind of did our own schedule for watering," Solis said. "One in the afternoon, one in the morning."

For Casey, it's her first time to be involved with the sale.

"This is the first time getting to use the full greenhouse," Casey said. "The aspect I am doing (is) to turn the water on. I am taking care of half of these plants. They're relying on me for sustenance. I loved it, absolutely loved it."

Casey said the class was further divided into two larger groups to monitor certain areas of the greenhouse, including the "ebb and flow" table (a rolling table with high sides and slow drainage for watering plants from the bottom up), lab work on nutrients, filling and weighing, and making sure the nutrient injectors were working.

The groups had to communicate to make sure they weren't overwatering or under-watering the plants.

It may be Casey's first sale, but she has 15 years of previous customer service experience.

She's excited, because the customers that are going to come in are "my kind of people," she said. She loves their stories, especially the ones about their cats.

"(They say), 'Oh, you like cats?' Let me show you (pictures of) my cats," Casey said.

Solis said talking to the senior customers is something she really enjoys.

"When I worked at the Botanic Garden, people just come up to you and tell you their life experiences or what they're doing for the day, and it's just great," Solis said.

Dunn said many people come consistently every year, often in groups.

"They'll go get their coffees and they'll come here and hang out all day," Dunn said.

Many businesses place large orders, and as of Wednesday morning, 600 plants had already been sold. Some individuals will purchase 40 plants at a time, while orders from businesses can reach 100 or more.

"It's a good model crop for (students), because they get it from day one," Dunn said.

Forming an assembly line, the students pot the plants for three hours during lab class in mid-August, and their lessons culminate in the annual sale.

"That's what what they tell me, if they learn anything about this class, is how to water the plants," Dunn said. "Because it's not just, they come in and water every day — they need to check for water."