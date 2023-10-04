Oswego police seek public's help identifying alleged reckless driver

OSWEGO, Ill. - The Oswego Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of driving recklessly, which almost caused several accidents, and damaging property.

The man was photographed on Tuesday around noon riding a green dirt bike on Douglas between Route 34 and Long Beach.

The photos provided by police appear to show a white male as the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Oswego PD at 630-551-7300, or HERE.

Oswego police looking to identify this man.