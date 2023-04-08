Oswego woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal shooting in the village

An Oswego woman is accused of fatally shooting a woman in February in the village, law enforcement officials said.

Oswego police and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office said they were dispatched around 6:56 a.m. Feb. 18 to the 100 block of Presidential Boulevard and found Annissa Ellen-Williams, 25, shot in the head next to a vehicle.

Detectives from the Oswego Police Department and Illinois State Police investigated the case and Alexia Telles, 26, of Oswego, was recently charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting, officials said.

Telles was already in custody at the Kendall County jail, officials said. Telles appeared in court Wednesday, where her bond was set at $3 million.

Oswego police previously said they were told Ellen-Williams had shot herself Feb. 18 while driving on a highway and that Telles, who was a front seat passenger, was able to gain control of the vehicle and drive it to their home in Oswego. When officers arrived, Ellen-Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were not told the location of the highway, and received assistance from the Illinois State Police since it was unclear where the shooting occurred.

During the investigation Feb. 18, Telles is accused of battering two officers while at the Oswego Police Department. She was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery against a peace officer and taken to the Kendall County Jail, according to officials.

State police ask anyone with additional information about the shooting to call 815-726-6377. Officials said the case remains an open and ongoing investigation.

