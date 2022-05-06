OTA says Norman studies full speed ahead

May 6—The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Thursday that it would find the money to further environmental and engineering studies with cash on hand following an oversight committee's ruling it cannot use revolving credit.

The OTA announced in February it would construct two new toll roads in Norman. One turnpike will be constructed in east Norman west of Lake Thunderbird in the watershed to connect the Kickapoo Turnpike to Purcell and the second along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman, and Oklahoma City.

The announcement has drawn a lawsuit from an opposing organization, Pike Off OTA, this week.

After the lawsuit was filed Tuesday, the Council of Bond Oversight provided conditional approval Wednesday for OTA to use $200 million in a line of revolving credit for its $5 billion, 15-year long-range expansion of the state's toll system.

The OTA can only use the line of credit for projects that are not listed in the lawsuit filed in Cleveland County District Court. Now the council said per administrative rules that it could not grant full approval with a pending lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that the Southern Extension, the proposed toll road in east Norman, is not described in state law and therefore has not been authorized by the legislature.

A prepared statement from the OTA indicates the agency will use general fund cash to keep the projects moving forward.

"The OTA will continue planned preliminary engineering design and environmental survey activities in partnership with regulatory agencies to assess the feasibility of the Outer Loop alignments and the South Extension Turnpike," the statement reads. "OTA will also fulfill its commitment to several property owners with whom negotiations for property acquisition began prior to approval of the line of credit. These property owners proactively approached OTA about the sale of their property. OTA will pay for these services exclusively from its General Fund. The OTA will monitor and continuously evaluate to determine that these efforts do not violate or conflict with the conditions provided by the Council."

Pike Off OTA spokesman Michael Nash said he was not surprised the agency would find other ways to pay for the studies, but questioned the decision to do so in light of resistance to the projects.

"The OTA sees that all the people in this area are against it," he said. "They see that there is a high likelihood of impacting our water supply. There's a ton of precious gems [rose rocks] and locations of historical significance, and now there's a lawsuit challenging the legality of other projects. And yet they're committed to full on get as far into the project as they can. What does that tell you about their concern for the people of Norman?"

The OTA has promised the Norman City Council and residents at public meetings that it will comply with all federally-required environmental impact studies. The agency also reported to The Transcript that studies were underway in Cleveland County.

Other projects will move forward with the line of credit, including plans to enhance travel on existing toll roads. This includes widening the John Kilpatrick, Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes, extending the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike to the north, building additional access points, and enhancing interchanges along turnpikes, the OTA's statement reads.

The OTA told the newspaper last week it does not expect to issue bonds until "sometime in the first half of 2023."

"Before OTA sells bonds to finance the construction of new turnpike alignments, the OTA will request judicial validation of those bonds. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has the exclusive original jurisdiction to hear validation actions as defined in state statute, Title 69-1718," the statement reads. "Such validation actions give all persons interested in the matter an opportunity to be heard, present legal opposition against the issuance of the bonds, and ensure the Authority has the legal authorization to undertake the projects to be financed by the bonds, thereby providing certainty for all involved."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.