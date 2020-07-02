OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aurion Resources, Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aurion Resources, Ltd. (TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF), a Canadian exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aurion Resources upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Aurion Resources begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AIRRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will allow Aurion Resources to efficiently expand access to its news and financial disclosure and demonstrate to investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows corporate governance best practices," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Aurion Resources and its shareholders."

Mike Basha, President of Aurion states: "We are pleased to join the OTCQX Market. Our current and future investors will benefit from a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the US that also provides us with significant additional market exposure."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company. Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with B2 Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-aurion-resources-ltd-to-otcqx-301087314.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.