OTC Markets Group Welcomes Betterware de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the warrants of Betterware de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX; OTCQX: BWXMF), a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico, have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Betterware de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. warrants begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BWXMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on OTCQX enables companies to provide investors transparent trading in their warrants and access to the company's news and financial disclosure.

About Betterware de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Betterware is a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. Betterware is focused on the home solutions and organization segment, with a wide product portfolio for daily solutions including organization, kitchen preparation, food containers. smart furniture. among others.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

