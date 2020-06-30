OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver One Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver One Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SVE; OTCQX: SLVRF), a Canadian junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver One Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver One Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of advancing from trading on the OTCQB to the OTCQX. This will make it easier for our U.S. investors to participate in Silver One, by reducing the requirement of having a Canadian trading account," said Greg Crowe, the CEO of Silver One. "With three highly prospective silver properties in the safe mining jurisdictions of Nevada and Arizona, Silver One is well positioned as a potential silver investment. This is becoming increasingly important for those who are concerned with operators in less secure areas of the world. Silver One has attracted a significant number of investors in the U.S. since it began trading on the OTCQB in May 2019 and the advancement to the OTCQX will only make investing easier for many of our current and future Silver One shareholders.

O'Neill Law LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Silver One Resources Inc.

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria is being investigated. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and the possibility of increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems traced to date for over 12 km along-strike. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico – Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

