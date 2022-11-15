The OTCQB Venture Market Records 4 Months Of Consecutive Volume Increases In OTC Market Group’s Most-Active List In October

By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 8.13% in October — its second-largest monthly increase in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA) ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly increases in October of 4.03% and 13.96%, respectively.

The DJA’s uncharacteristic strength in this market seems to suggest that value stocks, a traditionally safer set of securities, seem to be favored by investors. The oil, biotechnology and finance sectors seem to be demonstrating some strength.

As investor trepidations simmered with another Federal Reserve-sponsored rate hike, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight decrease in total monthly volume, recording $37.2 billion in October compared to $39.5 billion in September.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Market’s Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $6.7 billion in trading volume in October, a slight decrease over the $7.3 billion in trading volume in September.

For the first time in months, the top three contenders on the OTCQX’s Most-Active list remain unchanged from the prior month. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) remain in the first-, second- and third-most-traded positions.

The remaining constituents in OTCQX’s top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in October, welcoming both new and familiar faces in Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) and Anglo American PLC (OTCQX: NGLOY). The two newcomers displace Danone S.A. (OTCQX: DANOY) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) in the top 10 most-active securities list.

Other notable movers:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) claimed the 13thspot on the OTCQX’s Most Active list, experiencing a 211% increase in trading volume.

Curaleaf Hldngs Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) claimed the 21st spot on the OTCQX’s Most Active list, experiencing a 132% increase in trading volume.

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF) claimed the 25th spot on OTCQX’s Most Active list, experiencing a 128% increase in trading volume.

The OTCQB Venture Market: 4 Months Of Volume Surges

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $739 million in October, an increase over the $642.6 million in trading volume recorded in September. In fact, trading volume in the OTCQB Venture Market has increased on a monthly basis since at least July.

Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market’s top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF), Stemtech Corp. (OTCQB: STEK) and Know Labs Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) made way for GPO PLUS INC. (OTCQB: GPOX), CreatdInc. (OTCQB: CRTD) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: FVFM).

The three new securities address different market segments. GPO Plus, for example, specializes in group purchase organizations. Creatd provides economic opportunities for creators through technologies and partnerships, and Evofem Biosciences is working on a hormone-free contraceptive.

Another notable mover is Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF), which climbed to 25th place on the Most Active list and recorded a $1.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in October.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol October Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $ 1,037,984,026 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $ 746,362,949 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $ 481,423,529 adidas AG ADDYY $ 405,479,500 Royal DSM NV RDSMY $ 266,863,973 BNP Paribas BNPQY $ 253,313,433 Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY $ 219,756,826 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $ 199,919,697 Anglo American plc NGLOY $ 185,680,509 Computer Services Inc. CSVI $ 176,801,020

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol September Dollar Volume Global Tech Industries Group Inc. GTII $ 321,980,443 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $ 31,309,136 Netlist Inc. NLST $ 26,785,498 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $ 15,828,840 GPO PLUS INC. GPOX $ 14,444,008 Fannie Mae FNMA $ 12,739,068 Created Inc. CRTD $ 10,882,484 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $ 9,010,050 Freddie Mac FMCC $ 7,943,889 Evofem Biosciences Inc. EVFM $ 7,204,630

