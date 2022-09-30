Sep. 30—Woman, 85, found dead after search

State Police said a woman was found, dead, after a Thursday, Sept. 29, search in Andes.

According to a media release, troopers at Margaretville were called just before 7 p.m. to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours earlier and could not be found.

An organized search was formed to search the area near Wolf Hollow Road in the town of Andes. Troopers and State Police K9 units were assisted by state Forest Rangers and Delhi Village Police. A K9 unit from the Delhi Village Police found the woman's body about a mile from the residence. There is no indication of any foul play, the release said.

Police did not release the woman's identity.

Otego man charged with burglary, arson

State Police said an Otego man was arrested and charged with burglary and arson.

According to a media release, troopers from the Richfield Springs barracks responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road in the town of Hartwick on Sept. 26. During their canvass of the area, they heard smoke alarms going off and saw smoke coming from a residence on Bunn Hill Road.

The troopers radioed for assistance from fire personnel and entered the home to check if anyone inside needed help, the release said. The troopers found an active fire at a gas stove in the kitchen, but were unable to turn off the stove because the knobs had been damaged by the fire. The troopers were able to turn off the flames by shutting off the propane tanks outside. The troopers found the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the release said. Members of the Hartwick Fire Department and Otsego County Emergency Services assisted at the scene of the fire.

While at the scene of the fire, troopers responded to another report of a suspicious person near the Hartwick Restaurant on State Highway 205 in the town of Hartwick, where they located Gerard D. Bourgeois, 27, the release said. An investigation revealed that Bourgeois broke into the residence on Bunn Hill Road and intentionally started a fire.

Bourgeois was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, both class C felonies, the release said.

He was processed at the Richfield Springs barracks and was arraigned at Otsego County Centralized Arraignment. He was remanded to the Otsego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12, the release said.