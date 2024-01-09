Otego shooting probe unveils drugs, illegal guns

Jan. 9—A shooting in Otego Saturday led to the arrest of six people for a variety of charges, and led to further charges for the resident on Tuesday, State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to a media release, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office and the Oneonta Police Department started an investigation into the suspected sale of narcotics from a home in the village of Otego last fall.

According to an email from the public information officer from the State Police Headquarters in Albany, troopers were called to 307 Main St. in the village of Otego at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 6, for the report of shots fired.

Troopers secured the area and determined there was no danger to the public, the email said. Further investigation revealed that four people in a white Subaru SUV approached the house to settle a dispute with one of the residents at that location. Shots were fired at the residence from the vehicle, and a person inside the residence returned fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Troopers and several police cars were seen in the area Saturday, and the front of the home was marked with police tape and evidence markers.

With the assistance of the State Police, a search warrant was executed at the residence, the Sheriff's Office reported. Items seized during the execution of the search warrant yielded suspected narcotics, including either methamphetamine or a substance containing fentanyl as well as large amounts of packaging materials indicating sales, Investigator Anthony Grimes said in an email.

Four people in the vehicle were found a short time later at a residence off county Route 27 in the town of Oxford, the email said.

According to the State Police Public Information Report, the following people were arrested in Oxford Saturday: Richie Rodriguez, 34, of Bronx, for criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony; Frank Mazepa, 28, of Morris, criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony; Mercedez Torres, 29, of Oneonta, criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony; Sara Baker, 32, of Davenport, criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony, and second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; and Jovanni Salinas, 51, Orlando, Florida, for second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony.

Arrested in Otego was Tyler Culver, 30, of Otego. He was charged by the State Police for the following: first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-deface weapon, a class D felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction, a class D felony; and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, a class C felony.

After police searched Culver's residence, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — narcotic with intent to sell, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — stimulant with intent to sell, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — stimulant over five grams, a class B felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was being held at Otsego County Correctional Facility waiting arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation, the State Police said in an email.

