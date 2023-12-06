Otero County GOP opposes Alamogordo school board's superintendent pick for 2024

The Alamogordo Public School Board's selection of Pam Renteria as the superintendent for the district was labeled as unfair by the Republican Party of Otero County.

The county party said the decision should have been postponed until 2024 when the board's makeup would include three newly elected members: Craig Danekas, Shannan Troy Wright and Brandy Murphy,

President of the current school board Judy Rabon said in a voicemail message to the Alamogordo Daily News that Renteria's contract was intentionally limited to one year as a gesture of respect to the the incoming board and to ensure the new board had time to seek additional applications to the position if it wished to do so.

"We felt that it was the responsibility of the district to appoint Renteria for one year while the new board goes on a nationwide search. We heard from our constituents as well as our school employees and staff that it would give them a little bit of stability and time to do their search," Rabon said.

"It's not an easy search, a superintendent search can be long and expensive so, that's what we did as our right. We're still two months on the board and our job is to protect and make the best decision that we can."

Renteria, who was named acting superintendent in February, will serve as superintendent through December 2024, effective on Nov. 16, 2023.

"I am deeply honored to continue my journey with Alamogordo Public Schools as Superintendent. My entire 27-year career has been driven by a passion for providing Alamogordo students with opportunities to thrive academically and personally. I am excited to collaborate with our exceptional teachers, staff, and the community to ensure every student reaches their full potential," Renteria said in a news release.

School Board Member Amanda Jewell said Renteria's selection should allow the new board members ample time to to familiarize themselves with their roles.

"The decision to offer a one-year contract was aimed at facilitating a smooth transition, not a lack of support for the incoming board," Jewell said. "I firmly believe in Ms. Renteria's capability to guide our district, especially during the intense initial months of the new board's term."

"The success of the board is intertwined with the prosperity of our community, a matter I take to heart."

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Colleen Tagle said there is currently no posted vacancy for the position as it's something that will be left to the new board.

"Pam has a contract as superintendent for one year. There is no posted vacancy. If the new board is interested in pursuing a search for a superintendent, they will make that decision once they take office in January," Tagle said.

'Constitutional Conservative' candidates oust Republican incumbents

Danekas, Wright and Murphy are expected to be sworn into their positions on the school board in January.

Danekas will replace Rabon; Wright will replace Jewell; Murphy will replace Carol Teweleit.

Rabon, Teweleit and Jewell all sought reelection in the Nov. 7, 2023 local election but failed to find support among the voting majority. Danekas received just over 50% of the votes in District 1. Wright won the District 3 seat with 75% of the votes cast in the election.

All three are Republicans, ousted by Republicans in elections that are nonpartisan for a public board that is also nonpartisan.

Murphy, Wright and Danekas made the Republican Party of New Mexico's 2023 list of "Constitutional Conservatives," an unofficial endorsement of candidates who are supportive of limited government and tout individual liberty over government regulation and overreach.

New Mexico Secretary of State's website voter candidate portal shows Danekas and Wright are registered Republicans. Rabon and Jewell registered as independents with no party. Teweleit is a registered Democrat.

Rabon, Teweleit and Jewell are three of a five-member school board who presided over a rocky school year which saw then Superintendent Ken Moore placed on leave while an internal investigation was conducted into alleged statements that Moore was reportedly demeaning officials and cut ties with the Flickinger Center.

Moore was videotaped at a Public Education training session in Albuquerque, in February saying "We’re sneaking (Critical Race Theory) it in. It’s guerrilla warfare," he said. "At the commission meetings it's a circus. They complain about the school district teaching CRT and teaching SEL but they don't do anything about what they're suppose to do."

The Alamogordo School District has not said if the internal investigation was concluded or made public what if any conclusions were reached.

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted Moore and the school district about an update but did not receive a response from either of the two.

Otero County Republicans object to board's selection

The Republican Party of Otero County, a partisan organization, waded into the nonpartisan waters of school board elections this month, asking its members via newsletter to

Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Otero County JP Barela asked the school board to reconsider the decision, sending the current board a petition

Barela also urged voters ahead of the board's selection to object to what it called the fast tracking of a candidate for the position.

The Republican Party of Otero County is an affiliate with the Republican Party of New Mexico and the United States Republican Party of New Mexico. According to the website the Republican Party of Otero County New Mexico believes its party is the best way to enact its core values and beliefs.

"We believe in honoring individual dignity, promoting equal rights and opportunities for all, and supporting free enterprise and individual initiative. We value fiscal responsibility, limited government involvement, and innovative solutions to modern challenges. We prioritize national strength and pride while also advocating for global peace, freedom, and human rights," according to the Republican Party of Otero County New Mexico website.

