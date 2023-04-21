Othal Wallace court hearing Friday for change of venue motion

Othal Wallace is scheduled to be in a Daytona Beach court Friday at 8:30 a.m. for a change of venue motion hearing.

Wallace is accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

Wallace’s attorney, Terry Shoemaker, argues in the change of venue motion, “The effect of the initial spate of publicity to the case was not lost on the citizens of Volusia County. The impact of this ongoing and intense media coverage has created a general atmosphere and state of mind in the Volusia County community against Othal Wallace.”

Shoemaker also requests if the judge decides to transfer to another location, the judge should consider “similar populations, similar racial demographics, and similar financial resources.”

Wallace’s defense team also suggests where to move the case to Alachua, Leon, or Broward County.

In a response motion filed by the State Attorney’s Office, they say, “Defendant has presented no evidence to this Court that he cannot obtain a fair and impartial jury in Volusia County and has therefore failed to meet his burden.”

Wallace is accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor in June of 2021 while he was responding to a suspicious incident near Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse in Georgia. Investigators said he was arrested in a rural area of DeKalb County, Georgia, three days after he allegedly shot Raynor in the head.

Raynor died of his injuries two months later, in August 2021.

