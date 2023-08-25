Othal Wallace in court, judge to review evidence submissible at next month's trial

An alleged statement by Othal Wallace, who is accused of killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor, that police knew what he was "capable of" will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled during a hearing Friday.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in Raynor's shooting June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old Raynor remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty if Wallace is convicted at his trial, which is scheduled to begin next month in Clay County.

At this morning's hearing, attorneys argued motions about evidence that will or will not be allowed at trial. The hearing is continuing.

According to police, after Wallace was arrested in Georgia, he said a statement “You know who I am. You know what I’m capable of and it could have been a lot worse.”

Defendant Othal Wallace talks with his defense team, Friday, July 28, 2023, during a hearing in Judge Raul Zambrano's courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

One of Wallace’s defense attorneys, Terry Shoemaker, argued the statement should be excluded from the trial saying it was prejudicial and unrelated to the accusations in Daytona Beach.

“There’s actually no probative value to those statements,” Shoemaker said.

Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said the statement related to the shooting in Daytona Beach and should be included.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano ruled that jurors would be allowed to hear the statement.

Officer Jason Raynor's shooting

Raynor was patrolling in an area of Daytona Beach on June 23, 2021, because residents had complained of criminal activity, police have said. Raynor went to question Wallace who was sitting in a car outside of an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave., where Wallace was living with his girlfriend and their children, according to reports.

Police said Wallace shot Raynor in the head. Raynor’s gun was found still in its holster.

Wallace was arrested on June 26, 2021, when a task force found him hiding in a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Atlanta.

Judge bars marijuana evidence for now

While the judge ruled that the statement would be included, he denied a prosecution request for now to tell jurors that marijuana was found in the tree house where Wallace was arrested.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak argued that the marijuana was relevant because they believe that Raynor suspected that Wallace had marijuana when he approached him that night.

Zambrano said this was the first time he had heard of drugs being involved in the case. Urbanak said once the state presents evidence at the trial it would be clearer.

Zambrano denied the state request for now and said that the claim of marijuana being involved could not be introduced at trial unless he approved it first.

Wallace's Instagram statements

Defense attorneys and prosecutors are arguing about additional statements made in videos Wallace posted to Instagram.

One statement the prosecutor noted included the following:

“I want y’all to know something, man. I love y’all. I want y’all to know something, man,” a man said. “I love y’all. Black Power. Stay strong as a nation. Keep (expletive) fighting. Move (expletive) forward.”

His voice suddenly rose.

"Don't let these (expletive) pigs (expletive) with you. I love y'all. Black Power and Shalom," the video ended.

Defense attorneys said it was not relevant and was made in the context of the politics in the country.

Judge Zambrano said he was inclined to admit the statement.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Accused cop killer Othal Wallace's statement to be allowed at trial