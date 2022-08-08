Othal Wallace, man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer appears before judge

This 2019 photo shows Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor being sworn in as a Daytona Beach police officer.

Attorneys for the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer say they have about 20 to 25 depositions from various members of law enforcement left to take.

And if everything stays on schedule, the trial date for Othal Wallace, 30, remains scheduled for April 3, 2023.

Wallace, who was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the June 2021 shooting death of 26-year-old Jason Raynor, appeared Monday before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center for a case-management hearing.

In addition to confirming the trial date, Zambrano set a date of March 20, 2023, for prosecutors and attorneys to settle any last-minute motions before the trial. He also set Oct. 17 as the next case-management hearing.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

