Othal Wallace sentencing set for Oct. 27 for killing Daytona Beach police officer

Othal Wallace will be sentenced in Daytona Beach Oct. 27 for killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Wallace, 31, will face up to 30 years in prison at his sentencing hearing set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the S. James Foxman Justice Center. Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano will preside.

Wallace was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in Raynor's killing by a Clay County jury, where the trial was moved due to publicity. Wallace had been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer which carried a possible death sentence.

In convicting Wallace of manslaughter, the jury also bypassed a second-degree murder charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter was the lowest charge Wallace faced.

Wallace shot Raynor on June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Cop-killer Othal Wallace's sentencing set for Oct. 27