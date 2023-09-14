Othal Wallace trial: Defense expected to start Thursday in case against accused cop killer

The state is expected to call one more witness to the stand Thursday in Othal Wallace’s trial before the defense makes its case.

Channel 9 has been in court in Clay County every day since opening statements began on Monday.

Wallace is accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in 2021.

Watch: Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer

Investigators said he fled to Georgia where he was arrested.

Wallace’s brother’s girlfriend testified Wednesday that she was asked to drive them, but she didn’t know where they were going or why.

Watch: Othal Wallace’s girlfriend attempted to help officer he allegedly shot, new video suggests

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom on Thursday and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.