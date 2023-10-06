Othal Wallace's lowest possible prison term is 10.5 years for killing police officer

Othal Wallace's lowest permissible prison sentence will be 10.5 years when he is sentenced later this month for killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, according to state sentencing guidelines.

But Wallace will face a maximum of up to 30 years in prison at his sentencing on Oct. 27 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Wallace had been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, which carried a possible death sentence. A Clay County jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. The trial was moved due to publicity.

In convicting Wallace of manslaughter, the jury also bypassed a second-degree murder charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter was the lowest charge Wallace faced.

Wallace's defense attorneys could still file a motion for a "downward departure," arguing why they believe Wallace should be sentenced to a lower prison term.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano is not required to grant the request for a lower sentence.

The sentencing scoresheet sheet takes into account a defendant's prior record.

Othal Wallace's prior record listed on the sheet includes:

Possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams.

Resisting an officer without violence.

Trespassing.

Improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

According to Volusia County Clerk of Courts records, Wallace was also charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic violence) in 2018 in DeLand. In that case, he was accused of striking his girlfriend, with whom he had a child. Wallace entered a deferred prosecution agreement which included an eight-week anger management course and prohibited him from owning firearms for the 12 months of the agreement. Wallace completed the agreement and was not prosecuted.

Wallace was also charged with domestic battery in 2017 in Deltona involving another woman with whom he had a child. The woman was pregnant at the time with a second child fathered by Wallace. In that case, Wallace struck the pregnant woman and later returned and kicked the door in to get his backpack, according to a charging affidavit. He then left in an SUV driven by the first woman. Prosecutors declined to file charges.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace faces a minimum sentence of 10.5 years, 30 years maximum