Othello 4-year-old dies in accidental shooting

Mar. 1—OTHELLO — A 4-year-old boy died Sunday after his father allegedly accidentally shot him in the head Saturday.

Othello police responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street, according to a Saturday OPD press release. An update Sunday stated the child died and his father, Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, of Othello, was taken to the Adams County Jail for investigation of second-degree manslaughter, stolen firearm possession and alien in possession of a firearm.

The child was taken Saturday to a local hospital pending transport to a Spokane hospital and his father was cooperating with law enforcement, admitting he accidentally fired the gun, the press release said.

The Washington State Crime Lab is assisting with the investigation.