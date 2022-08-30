Othello-area juvenile arrested

Aug. 29—OTHELLO — An Othello-area juvenile has been booked into Martin Hall in Cheney on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle after being arrested by Adams County Sheriff's deputies Monday morning. The arrest followed the discovery Saturday of a stolen car, and a stolen gun in the car.

An ACSO deputy spotted the car while patrolling in the area of 14th Avenue and Cypress Street in Othello, according to a release on the agency's social media. The deputy was using a license plate reader, recently purchased by the department, that identified the car as stolen from the Moses Lake area, the release said.

The deputy followed the car to investigate further; the driver turned onto Cypress Street and parked the car. When the deputy drove up, a subject later identified as the juvenile was getting out of the driver's seat of the car and fled on foot.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the car, searched it and found the gun, which had been reported stolen from the Spokane area, the release said.

Deputies found the juvenile at an Adams County residence and arrested him Monday morning. He was also charged with resisting arrest and other unspecified charges, the release said.