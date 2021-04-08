Othello man arrested after early morning search

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—OTHELLO — An Othello man was arrested Wednesday morning for having and delivering drugs, as well as possessing as a stolen gun, after a warrant search at his home.

Alejandro Ramirez, 19, was arrested without incident around 6 a.m. at 324 S. Third Place for three counts of delivery of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a press release from the Othello Police Department.

The arrest followed a two-month investigation by detectives from the OPD Street Crimes unit, the press release said.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and a .40-caliber pistol that had been reported stolen in Adams County last month, the OPD release said.

